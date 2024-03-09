Weekly Meal Prep
Meet the Wild Chef!
Chef Zach Forehand
My passion for the culinary arts began at a young age, as I grew up in a family that owned multiple Mexican restaurants. I eagerly immersed myself in the industry, honing my skills until I left for culinary school in 2002. I graduated from Johnson & Wales with a degree in culinary and foodservice management in 2006. After graduation, I moved to Boston where I worked for one of the city's largest restaurant groups and eventually rose to the position of Executive Chef. I later transitioned into the Hotel industry, working for Starwood Hotels before returning to Texas in 2012 to work in private jet catering. In 2014, I began my tenure in business dining at NXP in Austin, and subsequently moved to Fort Worth to open the Mercedes building.
I was given the opportunity to venture out on my own and so, as a family we jumped!
As Virginia Woolf so eloquently stated,
"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well" I firmly believe in the power of good food to nourish the body and soul, and strive to bring this belief to every aspect of my culinary endeavors.