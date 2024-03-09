This is for SIDES ONLY. Please note this order will not be fulfilled until 3/30/241. All food items will come in oven safe containers and need to be reheated; instructions will be provided. Happy Easter, love The Wild Chef

Easter Items Required* Loaded Au Gratin Potatoes + $18.00 Mashed Potatoes + $18.00 Garlic & Bacon Green Beans + $18.00 Candied Carrots + $18.00 Corn Casserole + $18.00 Strawberry Arugula Salad + $18.00 Lemon Roasted Asparagus + $18.00 Mac N' Cheese + $18.00 One Dozen Deviled Eggs + $10.00 Easter Fluff Salad + $12.00 Citrus Brined Whole Roasted Chicken + $30.00 Spiced Brown Sugar Spiral Ham + $30.00 Lemon Seared Salmon + $30.00 Confirm Date for Pickup or Delivery Required* Please select 1 Saturday 3/30