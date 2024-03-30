Order your meal prep now! More
Wild Chef Meal Prep & Catering
Weekly Pre-Made Meals
Menu posted every Sunday!! Place your order by Wednesday for the following Saturday!! Delivery Only!
- Easter Special$160.00
- Easter Sides Only
- Bulk Protein
- Bulk Vegetables
- Bulk Complex Carbs
- Chicken Rice & Veggies$12.00
- Mississippi Pot Roast$12.00
- Bruschetta Chicken$12.00
- Protein Bites$4.00
- Mediterranean Power Bowl$10.00
- Chicken Salad Pack$8.00
- PB&J Overnight Oat$5.00
- Family Meal- Chicken Spaghetti$38.00
- Breakfast Taquitos$5.00
- 8oz container of chicken salad$8.00
- Breakfast Bowl$6.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.00+
- Pick 10 for $100!$100.00
- Greek Salad$10.00
Greek Salad
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers and Feta with Greek Vinaigrette Dressing.