Order your meal prep now! More
Wild Chef Meal Prep & Catering
Weekly Pre-Made Meals
Menu posted every Sunday!! Place your order by Wednesday for the following Saturday!! Delivery Only!
- Bulk Protein
- Bulk Vegetables
- Bulk Complex Carbs
- Chicken Rice & Veggies$12.00
- Beef Tips & Gravy$12.00
- Pan Seared Pork Medallion$12.00
- Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
- Protein Bites$4.00
- Mediterranean Power Bowl$10.00
- Chicken Salad Pack$8.00
- Almond Joy Overnight Oat$5.00
- Family Meal- Lasagna$38.00
- Breakfast Taquitos$5.00
- 8oz container of chicken salad$8.00
- Breakfast Bowl$6.00
- Spring Vegetable Soup$8.00+
- Pick 10 for $100!$100.00
- Chopped Antipasto Salad$10.00
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Slow cooked chicken and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with creamy sour cream sauce served with Spanish rice and refried beans. 768 KCAL/ 48 C/ 42 P
Rice Option
Required*
Please select 1