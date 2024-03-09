Menu
Weekly Pre-Made Meals
- Easter Special$160.00
Please note this order will not be fulfilled until March 30th, 2024. You will get messages saying your order is ready, it won't be ready until date selected. All food items will need to be reheated; instructions will be provided. Happy Easter, love The Wild Chef
- Easter Sides Only
This is for SIDES ONLY. Please note this order will not be fulfilled until 3/30/241. All food items will come in oven safe containers and need to be reheated; instructions will be provided. Happy Easter, love The Wild Chef
- Bulk Protein
Create your own meal, based off your needs. Sold by the pound.
- Bulk Vegetables
Create your own meal, based off your needs. Sold by the pound
- Bulk Complex Carbs
Create your own meal, based off your needs. Sold by the pound.
- Hibachi Chicken$12.00
Japanese steakhouse-style chicken, served with fried rice, sauteed vegetable and yum yum sauce 639KCal/ 46.87C/33.8P
- Thai Red Curry$12.00
Rich and creamy Thai red curry with chicken and an array of vegetables. Served over jasmine rice or cauli rice 620 KCal/ 44 C/ 22P 462 KCal/ 10 C/ 21 P (Cauli rice)
- Beef Stroganoff$12.00
Browned ground beef simmered in a creamy sauce of sour cream, onions, mushrooms and a touch of white wine served over extra wide egg noodles 679 KCAL/48 C /29 P
- Chicken Rice & Veggies$12.00
Grilled chicken, white rice and grilled mixed veggies. 412 KCAL/ 32 C/ 27 P
- Smothered Pork Chops$12.00
Tender pork chops pan fried and smothered with a rich onion sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and southern collard greens. 697 KCAL/30 C/42 P
- Protein Bites$4.00
Old fashioned oats, toasted coconut, peanut butter, ground flax seed, mini chocolate chips and honey, all in a perfect on the go bite! (4)
- Chicken Salad Pack$8.00
Herb roasted chicken, celery and mayonnaise, cracker, cubed cheddar cheese and grapes.
- Banana Cream Pie Overnight Oats$5.00
Our signature overnight oats with bananas and toasted coconut
- Breakfast Taquitos$5.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bacon, Egg & Cheese Chorizo, Egg & Cheese (served with salsa)
- Breakfast Bowl$6.00
Two scrambled eggs, 2 oz link sausage, breakfast potatoes, cheese and house made salsa
- Elote Corn Soup$8.00+
Classic Mexican street food into an irresistible bowl of soup!
- Pick 10 for $100!$100.00
Any 10 qualifying meals for $100.00!
- Ranch Taco Chicken Salad$10.00
Cilantro lime chicken, black beans, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese and crunchy tortilla chips, topped with a creamy taco salad dressing. 587 KCAL/ 34C/ 32P